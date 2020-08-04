Police seeking witness for court

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Detectives assigned to the Hunts Bay Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) are seeking the public's assistance in locating an individual who is a witness in a case currently before the Gun Court.

He is 28-year-old Peter Morgan, whose last known address is Blacksea Drive, Seaview Gardens, Kingston 11.

Morgan is scheduled to appear before the court in October.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police Station at 876-923-7111, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.