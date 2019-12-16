Police seeking witnesses to hit-and-run accident

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police are seeking the public's help in locating the driver of a motorcar responsible for a hit-and-run incident along Hagley Park Road in St Andrew yesterday, that left one man dead and a woman injured.

Dead is 57-year-old John Giscombe of Watley Avenue, Kingston 10.

According to the police, about 5:45 am, Giscombe was riding his bicycle along the roadway when he and the woman, who was in the same vicinity, were hit by a car.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop.

The police were called and both victims were taken to hospital where Giscombe was pronounced dead.

The woman was admitted in serious condition.

The police are appealing to residents who may have witnessed the collision to share information with them.

Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111 or 876-923-6197, Crime Stop at 311, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.