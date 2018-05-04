Police seize 130 lbs of ganja, arrest four men

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Four men were yesterday arrested after members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's (JCF's) Narcotics Division seized ganja weighing approximately 130 pounds in Lacovia, St Elizabeth.



The police said a team was conducting anti-narcotics operations when they intercepted two motor cars.



While searching one of the vehicles, the officers reportedly found 14 black plastic bags with the loose ganja with an estimated street value of $520,000.



According to the police, the first car is believed to have been acting as a pilot for the second car and as a result, all occupants of both cars were taken into custody and the cars seized.



Police said the men, whose identities are being withheld, will be interviewed in the presence of their attorneys, with a view of proffering charges.