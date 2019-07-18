Police seize 1700 lbs of ganja in Treasure Beach

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica – The Police are reporting the seizure of approximately 1,700 pounds of compressed ganja on the Cottage main road in Treasure Beach, St Elizabeth on Wednesday, July 17.

Reports from the Pedro Plains Police are that lawmen approached two men along the roadway. Upon seeing the police, the men ran leaving behind two motor vehicles. The vehicles were searched and 44 knitted bags containing 373 parcels of ganja were found. The vehicles were seized.

The value of the drug has not yet been confirmed.