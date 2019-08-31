Police seize 5 firearms, arrest 7 men over a 24-hour period

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are reporting the seizure of five firearms along with 75 rounds of ammunition, as well as the arrest of seven people islandwide, over a 24-hour period.

The firearm and ammunition seizures came from six parishes to include St James, Westmoreland, Trelawny, Portland, St Thomas and St Catherine, the police said.

Operations in Area One, which comprises St James, Westmoreland, and Trelawny, resulted in the seizure of three firearms, thirty-five rounds of ammunition and the arrest of six men, the police reported.

In St James, an AK-47 rifle and two 5.76 rounds of ammunition were seized at a premises about 5:00 pm during an operation in Paradise Rowe district.

And in Westmoreland, about 3:20 pm along the Frome main road, a team of officers was on patrol when a motorcycle without registration plates affixed with two men aboard was signalled to stop. The driver refused to comply, sped off and crashed into a bicycle.

A Taurus 9mm pistol with 18 rounds of ammunition was seen along the roadway beside one of the men. One of the men escaped and the other arrested, the police reported.

In Trelawny, another Taurus pistol with fifteen 9mm cartridges was seized during a stop and search operation in Zion district about 10:25 pm. Five men were taken into custody.

Meanwhile, operations in Area Five which includes St Thomas and St Catherine resulted in the seizure of two firearms, 24 rounds of ammunition and the arrest of one man.

A 9mm Glock pistol along with twenty-two .40 cartridges was seized during a patrol on Palmetto Avenue in Bridgeport, St Catherine, the police said.

Reports are that about 8:15 pm lawmen saw a group of men acting in a manner which aroused their suspicion. A search was conducted and the firearm and 12 rounds of ammunition were found in the possession of one of the men. A secondary operation was carried out at the premises of the man, where an additional ten rounds of ammunition were found. The man, identified as 23-year-old Terrence Thomas, otherwise called 'Tj', a truck driver of Biscayne Circle, Passagefort in Portmore,was arrested and charged.

In St Thomas, a .380 pistol with a magazine containing two cartridges was seized during an operation on Seaview Garden Drive in Lyssons.

Reports from the Morant Bay Police are that about 5:00 am a search of a premises was carried out and the firearm and ammunition found. No arrest was made in relation to the seizure.

Finally in Area Two, a magazine containing 16 rounds of ammunition was seized by the Marine Police at a beach in Port Antonio, Portland.

Reports are that between the hours of 11:00 am and 1:00 pm a team of officers conducted a snap raid operation in the area and the ammunition was found. No arrests were made.