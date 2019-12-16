Police seize $9 million worth of ganja in St Elizabeth

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— The police seized 2,500 pounds of ganja during an operation along the Beacon main road in St Elizabeth on Friday.

According to the police, about 8:30 pm, a team of officers from the Area 3 Narcotics Division was in the area when they signalled the driver of a Toyota Hiace bus to stop.

The police said the driver did not comply; however, the vehicle was subsequently intercepted. As officers approached the vehicle two men ran and the vehicle was searched and the illicit drug was discovered.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $9 million.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.