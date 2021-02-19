Police seize ammo in St Mary

ST MARY, Jamaica— The police yesterday seized 17 assorted rounds of ammunition during an operation on the Fort George main road in Annotto Bay, St Mary.

The police said that at about 11:00 am lawmen were in the area when they saw a group of men standing along the roadway. The action of the men aroused the lawmen's suspicion and on the approach of the police the men ran.

A search of the area was conducted and ten 7.62 mm and seven 5.45mm rounds of ammunition were found on the ground.

The police said that no one was arrested in connection to the seizure.