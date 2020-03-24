Police seize another firearm in Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Detectives attached to the Kingston Central Police Division earlier today seized one Tarus Millennium firearm fitted with a magazine containing 10 rounds of ammunition on Maiden Lane in Kingston.

According to the police about 6:30 am, a team of officers were on operation in the area when three males were seen acting in a manner that arose their suspicion.

They were accosted and searched and the firearm was taken from the waistband of one of the men. He was later arrested.

His name is being withheld pending further investigations.