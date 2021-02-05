Police seize firearm, ammo in St Catherine

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police are reporting that a Taurus 9mm pistol along with six 9mm rounds and twelve 12-gauge cartridges were seized in an operation on Tana Lane in Portmore, St Catherine yesterday.

The police said one person was taken in custody in relation to the find. His identity is, however, being withheld pending further investigations.

Reports are that around 7:30 am, several premises were searched and the weapon along with the ammunition was found in a house.