Police seize firearm after shootout in Kingston 11

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police seized a firearm and eighteen rounds of ammunition after they were attacked by men armed with guns on Norman Lane, Kingston 11 today.

Police reports are that about 9:00 am, lawmen were conducting an operation in the area when gunmen opened fire at them.

When the shooting subsided, a Springfield 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 18 rounds of ammunition was found, the police said.

No one was arrested in relation to this seizure.