Police seize firearm in Allman Town

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Detectives assigned to the Kingston Central Police Division are reporting the seizure a firearm and several rounds of ammunition on Prince of Whales Street, in Allman Town, Kingston 4 yesterday, Thursday, January 21.

Reports are that about 1:00 pm, a team of officers on operation searched a premises and one Century Arms pistol containing fifteen 7.62 rounds of ammunition was found. No one was arrested in connection to the seizure.

Investigations continue, the police said.