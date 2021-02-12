Police seize firearm in Kingston 2
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Detectives from the Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigations Branch (CTOC) are reporting the seizure of a Winchester ammunition box containing one Taurus 9mm pistol and a magazine with thirty-four 9mm cartridges on Langston Road in the vicinity of Lineral Street, Kingston 2 on Thursday, February 11.
One man was taken into custody in relation to this seizure.
According to the police, about 11:35 am the officers were in the area conducting an intelligence driven operation when a white Nissan AD wagon with a lone occupant was stopped, searched and the illegal firearm and ammunition found in the vehicle.
The driver was subsequently taken into custody, however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigation.
