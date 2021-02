Police seize firearm in Kingston 2

KINGSTON, Jamaica —Detectives from the Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigations Branch (CTOC) are reporting the seizure ofa Winchester ammunition boxcontaining one Taurus 9mm pistol and a magazine with thirty-four 9mm cartridges on Langston Road in the vicinity of Lineral Street, Kingston 2 on Thursday, February 11.

One man was taken into custody in relation to this seizure.

According to the police, about 11:35 am the officers were in the area conductingan intelligence driven operation when a white Nissan AD wagon with a lone occupant was stopped,searched andthe illegal firearm and ammunition found in the vehicle.

The driver was subsequently taken into custody, however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigation.