Police seize firearm in Llandilo, Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The Westmoreland Police seized a firearm and three rounds of ammunition during an operation in Llandilo in the parish on Thursday.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar police are that about 7:00 pm, lawmen were in the area when a man who aroused their suspicion was seen. On seeing the police the man ran leaving the weapon behind. The weapon was retrieved and found to be a .22 pistol with a magazine containing three .22 rounds of ammunition.