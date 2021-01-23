Police seize firearm in Riverton City

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are reporting that a Browning 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 11 rounds of ammunition was seized during an operation in Riverton City, Kingston 11 on Friday, January 22.

No one was arrested in relation to this seizure, the police said.

Lawmen said they were in the area when a premises was searched and the illegal firearm was seized. The incident happened about 10:15 am.