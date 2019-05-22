Police seize gun, ammo in Denham Town; one charged

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A Denham Town man was this morning arrested and charged in relation to a firearm and ammunition seizure on Third Street, Kingston.

The police have identified him as 42-year-old Everton Creary of Fourth Street in the parish.

Reports from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit are that about 2:45 am, a police team was on operation in the area when Creary was accosted, searched and an Arcus 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing thirteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was taken from him.

He was subsequently charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

His court date has not yet been ascertained.

Yesterday, the Police High Command disclosed that 45 guns were seized in the Corporate Area since the start of the year.