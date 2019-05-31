Police seize homemade firearm in St Andrew, arrest man
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — A man was taken into custody in relation to the seizure of a homemade firearm and one 9mm round of ammunition at a gas station on Constant Spring Road in St Andrew yesterday.
Reports from the Constant Spring police are that about 4:30 pm, officers were conducting an operation along the roadway when a taxi was stopped and searched.
A male passenger in the vehicle was searched and the firearm was found on his person. The firearm was seized and the man subsequently arrested.
The police said his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.
