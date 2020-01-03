Police seize homemade firearm in St Ann

ST ANN, Jamaica –A homemade 9mm pistol and one .38 round of ammunition were seized by the police on the Windsor main road in St Ann, earlier today.

The police said lawmen were conducting an operation in the Windsor community about 1:10 am when they saw two men who aroused their suspicion.

The men were the searched and the firearm and ammunition seized.

According to the police, one man taken into custody while the other made good his escape.