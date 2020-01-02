Police seize nine illegal firearms on the cusp of the new year

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Heightened operational activities by the police during the holiday season resulted in the seizure of nine firearms and 86 assorted rounds of ammunition off the nation’s streets between Monday, December 30 and Wednesday, January 1, the police are reporting.

In the St Catherine North Division, police arrested one man following the seizure of one Taurus 9mm pistol and magazine containing 14 9mm rounds of ammunition in Chapel Top, Kitson Town in the parish on Monday.

Reports are that about 12 midday, lawmen were conducting an operation in the area when the accused’s premises was searched and the firearm and ammunition seen in a room.

In another incident in the parish, one AK-47 rifle and five rounds of ammunition were seized during an operation by the Spanish Town police on March Pen Road on Tuesday.

Police reports are that about 7:40 am, a search of bushes was carried out and the weapon found under a tree. No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Two men were taken into custody after police seized one Sig Sauer 9mm pistol and 25 rounds of ammunition on Burke Road, Spanish Town that same day.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that about 4:10 pm, lawmen were on patrol along Burke Road when two men — acting in a manner that aroused the suspicion of the police — were accosted, searched and the weapon found. The officers also seized three lead sheets containing identity information for persons living overseas.

In the St Andrew Central Division, the Matilda’s Corner police seized one Glock 19C 9mm pistol, one Taurus 9mm pistol, two magazines, and 20 9mm rounds of ammunition on Cedar Valley Road in the parish on Tuesday. Three men were arrested in connection with the seizure, the police said.

Reports are that about 8:35 pm, police were conducting an operation on Cedar Valley Road when they signalled the driver of a white Toyota Probox to stop. A search of the vehicle and the three occupants resulted in the seizure of the firearms and ammunition.

The vehicle has since been seized.

Later that day, a team of officers assigned to the Half-Way-Tree Police Station arrested and charged one man following the seizure of a .45 Colt pistol with one cartridge on Riverside Drive, Kintyre, August Town in the parish.

Charged is 23-year-old Jonathon Coote, a chef of Riverside Drive, August Town. He was charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Police reports are that about 11:25 pm, the team was on patrol in Riverside when Coote’s behaviour aroused their suspicion. He was accosted and subsequently searched and the firearm and ammunition found in his possession. He is expected to appear in court soon.

In St James, a man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the seizure of one 9mm pistol with a magazine containing two 9mm rounds of ammunition during a mobile patrol in Roehampton, Cambridge in the parish around 8:30 pm, the police said.

Later, two men were apprehended following a joint police/military seizure of one Taurus PT 24/7 Pro DS.45 pistol with one round of ammunition on Water Lily Crescent in Norwood, also in the parish.

Reports from the Montego Hills police are that about 12:07 am, citizens heard explosions and summoned them. Upon arrival, five men were observed armed with handguns and rifles. The gunmen then opened fire on the police unit and ran. The police said the teams gave chase which resulted in the apprehension of the men and the seizure of the firearm and ammunition.

Then in Trelawny, police arrested and charged one man with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition after the seizure of a 9mm pistol with five 9mm cartridges in Bottom New Hope district, Warsop in the parish.

He is 36-year-old Leighton Johnson, otherwise called ‘Lion’ or ‘Pepsi’, a mason, of New Hope, Troy also in the parish.

Police reports are that about 10:39 pm, a team of officers assigned to the Ulster Spring Police Station were conducting an operation in the area when they observed a gathering at a bar. Upon further observation, Johnson’s actions aroused their suspicion. The police said he was subsequently searched and the firearm found in his possession.

And in Kingston, reports from the Denham Town Police Station are that about 2:10 am, members were on an operation on 8th Street, Trench Town, Kingston 14, when a Desert Eagle with a magazine containing 13 .357 rounds of ammunition was seized on Tuesday.

One man has been arrested; however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations, the police said.