Police seize three firearms, ammo, in three parishes
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The police is reporting the seizure of three additional firearms and several rounds of ammunition in the Westmoreland, St Elizabeth and St Mary divisions over a 24 hour period.
The first seizure was about 7:00 am on Gully Road in Highgate, St Mary. A police team on operation carried out a search of the area and found a .38 revolver and four .38 cartridges, the police said.
Hours later in Westmoreland, lawmen conducted a search in the Little Bay area of Brighton about 9:40 pm, resulting in the seizure of a Lama 9mm pistol along with fourteen 9mm rounds. One man was arrested in connection with the seizure, the police said.
Then, about 10:35 pm in St Elizabeth, officers were on patrol when two men upon the approach of the police discarded an object and rode off on a motorcycle. The object was retrieved and discovered to be a .38 Taurus revolver with six 9mm cartridges.
The police earlier reported the seizure of five firearms at the start of the weekend.
These latest seizures bring the tally to eight firearms seized so far this weekend, the police said.
