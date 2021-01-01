Police seize two firearms, ammo on the cusp of the new year
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police yesterday seized two firearms and several rounds of ammunition in separate incidents in Clarendon and St Catherine.
In the first incident, the police recovered a Glock 19 pistol on Harris Street, May Pen, Clarendon.
Lawmen said that about 2:10 pm, residents saw the weapon along the roadway and alerted them. Members of the Major Investigation Division were also called in and the firearm removed and processed.
Meanwhile, a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with a magazine containing twelve 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized by the police during an operation in Lakes Pen, St Catherine.
The police said that about 6:10 pm, lawmen were on duty in the area when a premises was searched and the firearm and ammunition were found among garbage.
No arrests were made in connection with the seizures.
