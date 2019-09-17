Police seize two firearms, arrest three people, including a woman, in Spanish Town
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The Spanish Town Police say they arrested and charged three people, including a woman, following the seizure of two firearms and over 100 assorted rounds of ammunition on St Johns Road in St Catherine yesterday, Monday, September 16.
According to the Spanish Town Police, about 5:10 am an intelligence-led joint police/ military operation was conducted in the area and a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol, a homemade firearm, along with ninety-two 7.62mm rounds of ammunition, fifteen 9mm rounds, one 5.56mm round, and a police ballistic vest were seized.
Charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and unlawful possession of a police ballistic vest were 34-year-old Cliff Bonsearthe, otherwise called 'Shortpiece', 39-year-old Fitzroy Kelly, otherwise called 'Zidane', and 27-year-old Jehnelle DaCosta, all of a St Johns Road address in the parish.
A court date will be announced at a later date, the police said.
