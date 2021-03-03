Police shut down large gathering at funeral home

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Police personnel from the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch said they had to shut down a large gathering at the Tranquility Funeral Home in downtown Kingston this evening.

The gathering, caught on video, involved over 200 people, the police said.

In an effort to slow the country's COVID surge, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced Sunday that effective Monday, March 8, no funeral services or burials will be allowed to take place in the country until the coronavirus containment measures are reviewed on March 22.

The announcement led to some funeral homes complaining that the ban would lead to a pile-up of bodies, and extra costs for grieving relatives who would have to pay daily storage fees.