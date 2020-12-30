Police step up presence in major thoroughfares, shopping zones
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The St Catherine South police have mounted several checkpoints in the division in what it has described as a surge in operational activities which will focus on dominating the major thoroughfares and hotspots.
In a series of tweets yesterday, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said the checkpoints were mounted to help keep the public safe.
The police said joint military patrols have been deployed with a focus on violence producers, seizure of illegal weapons and ammunition, and interruption of criminal movements.
The police further encouraged the public to call Crime Stop at 311 if they have information on criminals and criminal activities.
Meanwhile, the JCF today said the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch have continued its thrust to be visible and effective on the streets to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and safety islandwide.
Along with motorcyclists, the force said the branch has personnel on beat duty within shopping centres, quick response patrols in New Kingston and Cross Roads, as well as patrols along the highways and Corporate Area thoroughfares.
