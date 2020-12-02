Police still looking for leads in Jasmine Deen case

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, says the police continue to look for leads in the case of Jasmine Deen, the visually impaired University of the West Indies student who went missing on February 27 of this year.

Anderson was speaking at a Jamaica Constabulary Force virtual press conference today.

“To this point, we have not found her. We have used significant police assets to try and locate her. We have persons in custody for being associated with the crimes related to Jasmine Deen. Particularly, we had found persons who had belongings of hers, etc,” the commissioner said.

“We have not found her whether alive or dead up to this point, and although those people have been charged and I think convicted (they are in custody), it will take a year, just over a year for us to actually apply additional charges, like the charge of murder to these persons.

“We continue to reach out, looking for other leads, looking for other bits of information. We have not left it as a cold case, we are still working on it,” Anderson said.