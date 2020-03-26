Police stop car, find 5 men with gun

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Five men were arrested in connection with the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition along the Lodge main road in Mocho, Clarendon yesterday.

Reports are that about 10:00 pm, police officers who were on patrol in the area signalled the driver of a Toyota Corolla motor car to stop.

He complied and the vehicle and its occupants were searched.

During the search a Glock 17 9mm pistol containing nine 9mm rounds of ammunition was found in the engine of the car.

The five men were then arrested.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.