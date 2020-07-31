Police take Tommy Lee Sparta on apartment search

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Popular dancehall artist Tommy Lee Sparta was escorted to the Corporate Area last week where, police say, searches were conducted at several apartments.

The police made the disclosure on Twitter earlier today while announcing the arrest of 10 men who, they said, are connected to the St James-based Downtown Sparta Gang.

The police did not mention what role, if any, the artiste, whose given name is Leroy Russell, played in the searches.

The police said he is currently being held in St James under the State of Public Emergency.

Russell, who is from the Flanker community in the parish, was asked to report to the Freeport Police Station to answer questions about the upsurge of violence in the community. He was given a deadline of midday on July 7.