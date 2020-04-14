Police to be redeployed in St Elizabeth to deal with curfew

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Deputy Superintendent of Police in St Elizabeth, Nadine Grant-Brown, says there will be redeployment of police officers in the parish to better accommodate the extended all-island nightly curfew.

The Government recently extended the islandwide curfew in a bid to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We have stepped up our patrols and we have been blessed with two new motor vehicles for Santa Cruz and Black River,” said Grant-Brown while speaking at the monthly meeting of the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation in Black River on Thursday, April 9.

She outlined that St Elizabeth has been divided into zones, and with the aid of members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), they have been able to effectively police the parish and ensure that residents comply with the Government's measures to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They (JDF) have been out with us in the nights and we are aided greatly. Our presence makes a great difference,” Grant-Brown said.

She noted that for the most part, the public has been cooperating with the relevant authorities. Nonetheless, Grant-Brown reiterated the need for persons to protect themselves from the virus and “stay off the streets” during curfew hours.

In the meantime, she indicated that police officers are continuously sensitised about COVID-19 and are given sanitary and protective gear daily to carry out their duties.

“We have been wearing our masks inside the cells [and] have been updating the prisoners. We are trying to sanitise the cells ourselves and have asked for assistance. We are giving our utmost best as we go across the parish in our policing duties,” Grant-Brown said.

—JIS