Police to track other entertainment entities violating rules
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Several other entities in the Corporate Area are being investigated with a view to closure for breaching aspects of the Disaster Risk Management Orders.
Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie said this morning that there will be a zero tolerance approach towards these entities, after he ordered the closure of Devon House.
He was speaking at a media briefing held at the Ministry of Local Government offices on Hagley Park Road in Kingston.
A video shared on social media showed Reggae Mill at Devon House operating long after curfew hours, and breaching other aspects of the orders.
McKenzie said that based on information, Reggae Mill has been operating for almost five weeks, every weekend, with numerous parties, with hundreds of people not observing social distancing.
"There are [also] locations on Belmont Road, Old Hope Road and in Barbican, that are operating outside of the guidelines that have been set," McKenzie said.
"The commissioner of police has been provided with a list of all those entities that are operating in violation."
Candiece Knight
