Police urge adherence to speed limit following two fatal crashes in St Elizabeth, Manchester

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Head of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB), Senior Superintendent (SSP) Gary McKenzie, is issuing a warning to motorists to adhere to the speed limit and obey road signs and signals following two fatal collisions in Manchester and St. Elizabeth yesterday Tuesday, February 2.

In the first incident, about 11:30 am, 23-year-old Itasha Pryce of Grange Hill, Westmoreland died after the driver of a Toyota Premio motor car, in which she was a passenger, lost control of the vehicle and ran into a ditch while travelling along the Font Hill main road in St Elizabeth. The driver and another passenger in the vehicle were also injured and are being treated at hospital.

In the second incident, about 5:30 pm, 57-year-old Denzel Facey of Mandela Terrace, Waltham Park Road, Kingston 11, was driving his Nissan Tiida motorcar along the Mizpah main road in Manchester when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle collided with a Nissan Wingroad motorcar which was travelling in the opposite direction, before overturning. Facey along with the driver and a passenger from the Nissan Wingroad were taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead and the others treated and released.

“Speeding is one of the leading causes of fatal crashes in Jamaica. When motorists drive at excessive speeds, with no regard for road conditions, they put themselves, pedestrians and other road users at greater risk of injury and death in the event of an accident. While the police and other road safety stakeholders continue to work to create and implement speed management initiatives, motorists are also required to play their part in reducing their driving speed and prevent crashes”, said SSP McKenzie.

He added that drivers can take simple steps towards reducing their speed, such as paying close attention to their speedometer, while still carefully watching the road. These checks will allow drivers to be aware of how fast they are going.

Meanwhile, according to the police, road fatalities are currently 40 per cent lower than the corresponding period in 2020. There have been 30 fatalities resulting from 28 road crashes since the start of this year.