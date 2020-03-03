Police urge businesses to use security firms when transporting large sums of cash

ST JAMES, Jamaica— The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is once again urging business people to utilise the services of private security firms and/or the JCF when seeking to make large deposits to their respective banks.

The JCF issued the reminder following the double murder of a St James businessman and his employee yesterday.

The deceased have been identified as Kenneth Li and Carl Reid.

According to the police, the men were robbed of what is believed to be millions of dollars by armed men in Montego Bay.

It is reported that about 10:55 am, Li and Reid, along with another man, were in a Hiace minibus, when three armed men travelling in a motor car opened fire, hitting them several times.

The police were alerted and the men were taken to the hospital where Li and Reid were pronounced dead and the other man was admitted for treatment.

The JCF said it has been utilising CCTV and other technologies to pursue several leads in response to the killings and one suspect has already been taken into custody.

“We want to take this opportunity to encourage them, that where possible, they are to utilise security firms and reputable companies to assist them when they are transporting large sums of cash to and from financial institutions,” head of the JCF's Corporate Communication Unit Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay said.

SSP Lindsay also reminded small businesspersons that local police are capable of assisting if the cost of these services is an issue.

“We want to remind them that the Jamaica Constabulary Force will support them – this is an area that you can actually make arrangement with your local police who will provide you with escort services to and from the financial institution,” she added.