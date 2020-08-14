Police vehicle transporting prisoner to court crashes in Falmouth

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — A police service vehicle transporting a prisoner to court today collided with a Toyota Camry, which ended up in a gully across from the Falmouth market.

According to eyewitnesses on the scene, the Toyota Camry was ahead of the service vehicle and put on her indicator to turn onto the road leading to the pier, when the service vehicle was making the same turn and collided.

"The police mash up di woman car and lick it inna di water and mi know seh nutten nah come out of it," said a bystander.

The female driver, who wished to remain anonymous, only had this to say: "In God, I put my trust".

Meanwhile, the prisoner who the police were transporting is complaining of a pain in his right shoulder as a result of the accident.

Officers on the scene declined to comment until a full investigation is done. The Falmouth police are investigating.

Onome Sido