Police vehicle transporting prisoner to court crashes in Falmouth
TRELAWNY, Jamaica — A police service vehicle transporting a prisoner to court today collided with a Toyota Camry, which ended up in a gully across from the Falmouth market.
According to eyewitnesses on the scene, the Toyota Camry was ahead of the service vehicle and put on her indicator to turn onto the road leading to the pier, when the service vehicle was making the same turn and collided.
"The police mash up di woman car and lick it inna di water and mi know seh nutten nah come out of it," said a bystander.
The female driver, who wished to remain anonymous, only had this to say: "In God, I put my trust".
Meanwhile, the prisoner who the police were transporting is complaining of a pain in his right shoulder as a result of the accident.
Officers on the scene declined to comment until a full investigation is done. The Falmouth police are investigating.
Onome Sido
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy