Police want help identifying dead man
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — The police are seeking the public's help in properly identifying a man who was shot and killed on Worthington Terrace, Kingston 5 on the weekend.
The body is of dark complexion, medium build, has low cut hair, is about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) long, and appears to be that of a man who was in his late 50s.
It was clad in a white T-shirt, blue-and-white shorts, and a pair of grey sneakers. According to the police, people in the area said the dead man went by the names 'Gillie-Priest', 'Gillie' and 'Leroy Gilzene'.
Lawmen said that about 7:45 pm on Saturday, January 11, the deceased was riding his bicycle along Worthington Terrace when he was pounced upon by armed men who opened gunfire, hitting him.
He was taken to hospital by the police, where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information can contact the Half-Way-Tree Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-926-2551, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
