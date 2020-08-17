Police warn against using coloured lights while campaigning
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Police High Command is warning campaign managers and organisers of motorcades, as well as supporters of all political parties that fitting vehicles with green, orange or other coloured flashing lights is a breach of the Road Traffic Act.
The warning comes against the background that in the past, these lights have been observed on vehicles affiliated with political parties.
The police said the breach is a serious issue, as it risks allowing criminals to deceive members of the public by impersonating the police, the Jamaica Fire Brigade and/or ambulances.
Other motorists are also being reminded that the use of coloured lights is strictly forbidden.
The JCF's Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch will be enforcing this and all other aspects of the Road Traffic Act, and any breaches detected will be prosecuted, the High Command said.
All persons are urged to cooperate fully as the police work to keep all Jamaicans safe, it added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy