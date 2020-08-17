Police warn against using coloured lights while campaigning

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Police High Command is warning campaign managers and organisers of motorcades, as well as supporters of all political parties that fitting vehicles with green, orange or other coloured flashing lights is a breach of the Road Traffic Act.

The warning comes against the background that in the past, these lights have been observed on vehicles affiliated with political parties.

The police said the breach is a serious issue, as it risks allowing criminals to deceive members of the public by impersonating the police, the Jamaica Fire Brigade and/or ambulances.

Other motorists are also being reminded that the use of coloured lights is strictly forbidden.

The JCF's Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch will be enforcing this and all other aspects of the Road Traffic Act, and any breaches detected will be prosecuted, the High Command said.

All persons are urged to cooperate fully as the police work to keep all Jamaicans safe, it added.