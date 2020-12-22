Police warn of POS fraud
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police are reminding the public to be mindful of fraudulent activities involving point of sale (POS) machines.
According to the police, there has been an increase in the reports of business operators losing their POS machines to criminals, in recent weeks.
Lawmen urged business operators and customers to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the police.
They also provided tips:
Business Operators
1. Do not leave POS machine unattended
2. Do not give POS machines to customers without paying attention
3. Verify that the machine belongs to the business before using it
Customers
1. Sign up with your financial institutions to get alert on transactions
2. Check receipts after transactions to ensure the POS cost in correct
3. Always keep credit/debit card in your line of sight
The police are urging citizens to report any fraudulent transactions to the Fraud Squad at (876) 971-3346, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy