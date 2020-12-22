Police warn of POS fraud

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police are reminding the public to be mindful of fraudulent activities involving point of sale (POS) machines.

According to the police, there has been an increase in the reports of business operators losing their POS machines to criminals, in recent weeks.

Lawmen urged business operators and customers to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the police.

They also provided tips:

Business Operators

1. Do not leave POS machine unattended

2. Do not give POS machines to customers without paying attention

3. Verify that the machine belongs to the business before using it

Customers

1. Sign up with your financial institutions to get alert on transactions

2. Check receipts after transactions to ensure the POS cost in correct

3. Always keep credit/debit card in your line of sight

The police are urging citizens to report any fraudulent transactions to the Fraud Squad at (876) 971-3346, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.