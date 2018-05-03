UPDATE: Policeman carried out Liguanea shooting, INDECOM called in

St ANDREW, Jamaica — The police have confirmed that the motorist involved in this morning's shooting incident at the Barbican Road entrance to the Sovereign Centre in Liguanea, St Andrew is a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.



Lawmen did not provide the officer's name but said that investigations have started and that the matter has also been reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and the Bureau of Special Investigations (BSI).



Reports are that the policeman, who was in his vehicle, refused the services of a windshield wiper, sparking an altercation during which it is reported that he pulled his firearm and aimed it at the windshield wiper, firing a single shot.



Eyewitnesses told OBSERVER ONLINE that the gunshot went through the window of woman's motorcar and hit her.



She was rushed to the hospital.