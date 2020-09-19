Policeman charged by IPROB for breaches of the firearms act sentenced
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A policeman who was charged with breaches of the Firearms and Larceny acts by the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) on Thursday, January 23 was sentenced following his appearance in the Home Circuit Court on Friday, September 18.
Constable Ajani McBean pleaded guilty to illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and simple larceny on Wednesday, June 24.
He was later sentenced to six years imprisonment with hard labour on the illegal possession of firearm and two years imprisonment on the simple larceny of the firearm. The sentences are to run concurrently.
According to the police, McBean was charged following a ruling from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. A file was submitted to the office following an investigation that was launched when a firearm and a magazine containing fourteen 9mm rounds of ammunition were discovered missing from a Jamaica Constabulary Force facility in St Catherine, the police's communication unit reported.
The police said investigations were then conducted by IPROB and following an operation on January 18, the weapon — along with the magazine and rounds — were recovered at McBean's house.
