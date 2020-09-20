Policeman killed in vehicular crash in St Andrew

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — A policeman from Above Rocks in St Catherine died as a result of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle collision on the Rock Hall main road in St Andrew yesterday.

Twenty-nine-year-old Kamal Foster was riding his Honda CBR motorcycle towards Above Rocks when, on reaching a section of the roadway, he collided with a Nissan motor car that was heading in the opposite direction.

The incident happened about 9:40 pm.

Both Foster and the driver of the motorcar were assisted to the hospital where Foster was pronounced dead.

The driver has been warned for prosecution.