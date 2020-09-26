Policeman shot and killed

KINGSTON, Jamaica - A 27-year-old constable assigned to Hunts Bay Police Station was shot and killed late last night while on patrol in the St Andrew South police division.

Details of the attack have not yet been ascertained, but police sources tell OBSERVER ONLINE that he was shot in the head on Pretoria Road off Maxfield Avenue around 11:47 pm.

Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson is now at the station and delivered a chilling warning to criminals who seem bent on attacking members of the security forces.

"The people out there who feel that this is the way they should go, understand that we will be coming for you; we will be looking for you, and we will do what we need to do to ensure that our country is safe,” Anderson said.

“This is not going to deter us. Each event like this just strengthens our resolve. We will fix this problem, but to do it, we will need the support of our public and various other arms of government to allow us to succeed. But we will continue to do what we have to do; this is not in any way going to stop us,” the commissioner added.

This morning's shooting comes on the heels of the slaying of a soldier in Clarendon on Thursday, and the shooting of a Sergeant of Police in Manley Meadows, Kingston 2, last Saturday.