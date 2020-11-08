Policeman shot dead at illegal party

CLARENDON, Jamaica - A police constable was late last night shot dead by gunmen at an illegal party in Harwood near Sanguinetti in Clarendon.

Preliminary reports are that the officer disarmed a gunman and was then attacked by patrons at the illegal party.

"He was shot dead by persons at a dance. He disarmed a gunman and the gunman was shot.

The angry patrons shot the policeman and bashed his head in,” a police source told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Kasey Williams