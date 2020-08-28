Political Ombudsman receives reports of candidates not abiding by campaign protocols

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Office of the Political Ombudsman says it has received a number of complaints of candidates disregarding the political campaign protocols implemented to help reduce spread of COVID-19.

In a statement today, the political ombudsman said candidates who intend to continue campaign activities must adhere to the following guidelines:

a. Walkabouts and door-to-door campaigning:

1. Groups conducting walkabouts and door-to-door should consist of no more than five (5) persons.

2. Groups should not mingle with each other.

3. No person is to enter the dwelling home of a citizen to campaign.

4. No group is to spend more than 15 minutes interacting with citizens.

5. Persons participating in walkabouts or door-to-door campaigning must wear a mask, sanitise and practice social distancing.

b. There must be no motorcades, ie, no more than two vehicles travelling together or joining on political missions.

c. The local police should be advised of motorized campaigning.

d. Campaign activities must end before the curfew is in effect.