Political activist's murder casts pall over Nomination Day exercise in Clarendon SE

CLARENDON, Jamaica – The murder of Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) faithful Paul Henry in Rocky Settlement, Clarendon has cast a pall over the Nomination Day exercise for first-time Clarendon South Eastern candidate Pearnel Charles Jr.

"Right now my mind and my heart is still focused on the loss of my PD captain who was murdered last night moments after leaving me right here. He was murdered right at his gate," a sombre Charles Jr, who was just arriving at his Mineral Heights, Clarendon-based constituency office told OBSERVER ONLINE moments ago.

He said Henry, who had during the day worked to erect some billboards, had left to take another worker home, but was shot and killed before he could turn in for the night.

"He was one of my strongest workers and whether it's real or perceived, it's a form of political intimidation in the minds of my workers. But I will not be deterred or stand down because of the political violence that's creeping into South Eastern Clarendon. We reject it and we will stand strong to our call in this election," he said.

The police are in the meantime probing the shooting incident which took place about 10:55 pm. Henry was a polling division worker for Clarendon South East.

Checks by the Observer with the police in Hayes, Clarendon to clarify reports that the murder was gang affiliated were unfruitful. A team of police officers from the Area Three police division seen in the vicinity of Charles' constituency office told the Observer they were unaware of the incident. Attempts to contact Senior Superintendent of Police in charge of Clarendon, Glenford Miller, were unsuccessful.

Alicia Dunkley-Willis

