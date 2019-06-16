Political interference will not be tolerated in the education system — Samuda

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Minister with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information Karl Samuda is advising school boards that political interference, will not be tolerated in the education system.

“The job at hand to educate our children is so important, that we don't have time nor we should not have the inclination to inject into that process, any political bias when it comes to educating these children,” he stated.

Samuda was speaking at the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information's Region four consultation meeting, held at the West Jamaica Conference Centre in Mount Salem, Montego Bay, St James on Friday.

He stated that those appointed to the helm of school boards, should strive to transform the education sector.

“It [your appointment] is strictly dealt with on the contribution you can make, so as these youngsters leave and go into various systems of tertiary education, hopefully most of them, they will carry with them a sense of confidence and pride of the organization that stewarded their development,” Samuda stated.

In the meantime, the minister warned political representatives to stay clear of matters that will put the operations of schools into disrepute.

“There will be genuine concerns that will be reported to the Members of Parliament that must be acted upon, but it has to do with being positive in outlook and being contributory to the expansion and development of the institution,” Samuda said.

The series of regional consultations are being held to allow school administrators the opportunity to raise issues or concerns that they may have with the minister and other personnel from the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information.