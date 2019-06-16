Political interference will not be tolerated in the education system — Samuda
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Minister with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information Karl Samuda is advising school boards that political interference, will not be tolerated in the education system.
“The job at hand to educate our children is so important, that we don't have time nor we should not have the inclination to inject into that process, any political bias when it comes to educating these children,” he stated.
Samuda was speaking at the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information's Region four consultation meeting, held at the West Jamaica Conference Centre in Mount Salem, Montego Bay, St James on Friday.
He stated that those appointed to the helm of school boards, should strive to transform the education sector.
“It [your appointment] is strictly dealt with on the contribution you can make, so as these youngsters leave and go into various systems of tertiary education, hopefully most of them, they will carry with them a sense of confidence and pride of the organization that stewarded their development,” Samuda stated.
In the meantime, the minister warned political representatives to stay clear of matters that will put the operations of schools into disrepute.
“There will be genuine concerns that will be reported to the Members of Parliament that must be acted upon, but it has to do with being positive in outlook and being contributory to the expansion and development of the institution,” Samuda said.
The series of regional consultations are being held to allow school administrators the opportunity to raise issues or concerns that they may have with the minister and other personnel from the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy