Poll shows Bunting the best suited to lead the PNP
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Rise United team is reporting that an opinion poll it commissioned has shown that its candidate Peter Bunting enjoys more than twice the support of Dr Peter Phillips and stands the better chance of leading the People's National Party (PNP) to election victory.
The islandwide poll, conducted by Don Anderson from July 20 to August 2, with 750 respondents with a margin of error of 3.5 per cent shows Bunting with 39 per cent support as the person best suited to lead the party at this time with Phillips at 21 per cent.
The poll also shows Bunting at 36 per cent as the person best placed to lead the PNP to victory over the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) while Phillips is at 16 per cent.
The poll also shows the PNP trailing the governing JLP by five percentage points up from 11 percentage points when a similar poll was done in March.
