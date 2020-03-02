Polls open in Clarendon South Eastern

CLARENDON, Jamaica – The polls are now open in Clarendon South Eastern, where Pearnel Charles Jr is trying to hold on to the seat for the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), while Dereck Lambert is trying to create history by being the first independent candidate to get the nod from the majority of voters in the constituency.

Both men have expressed confidence that they will emerge victorious, but it is difficult to see Lambert surviving the juggernaut that the JLP is set to unleash today.

Several senior members of the JLP, including Fayval Williams, Member of Parliament for St Andrew Eastern, have already taken up their posts in the constituency, with the party said to be focussing on the Hayes division which has traditionally favoured the People's National Party (PNP).

Despite the absence of the PNP from today's contest, senior JLP members have told the Jamaica Observer that a strong showing in Hayes will put down a marker for the next General Election, constitutionally due next year, but widely expected this year.

At the Mineral Heights Primary School, where 18 polling divisions are located, several JLP supporters are outside the gate, but inside, voting has started slowly. Electoral officials said they have been ready and are prepared for a smooth day.

Charles is expected to score strongly in the other divisions – Palmers Cross, Mineral Heights and Rocky Point.

Just over 41,000 electors are eligible to vote in today's by-election, with the polls scheduled to close at 5:00 pm. The Electoral Office of Jamaica has said final results should be available by 7:30 pm.

Arthur Hall