Pompeo's planned visit shows US commitment — Johnson Smith
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Government of Jamaica will next week welcome US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, who will be arriving in Jamaica for a two-day working visit from January 21-22.
“We welcome the visit of Secretary Pompeo as a demonstration of the commitment of the United States of America to once more strengthen its engagement with Jamaica and the wider Caribbean,” said Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Kamina Johnson Smith.
“We truly look forward to this opportunity to engage and reinforce our longstanding ties.”
On day two of his visit, Prime Minister Andrew Holness and senior cabinet ministers will hold bilateral talks with Pompeo.
Pompeo is expected to give a policy speech on the Caribbean region's critical importance to the United States, and the country's renewed commitment to closer ties, based on shared values, interests and economic prosperity, the ministry said.
