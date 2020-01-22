Pompeo arrives at Jamaica House for bilateral talks with Holness

KINGSTON, Jamaica - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has now arrived at Jamaica House for bilateral talks with Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

Flanked by his security detail and US media representatives, Pompeo arrived at the Office of the Prime Minister shortly after 8.30.

Pompeo is now with Holness before the two men will face local and foreign media representatives in a briefing scheduled to last for 20 minutes.

Pompeo is slated to meet with representatives of selected CARICOM states following the media briefing before addressing a panel discussion in New Kingston this afternoon.

Arthur Hall