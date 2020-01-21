Pompeo arrives in Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica — United States (US) Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, arrived in Kingston, Jamaica at the Norman Manley International Airport a short while ago.

Pompeo is will attend several meetings tomorrow — bilateral talks with Prime Minister Andrew Holness at Jamaica House; a sit-down with regional officials; and a policy discussion presentation in New Kingston.

Since last week, concerns have been raised regarding the reasons for the visit of the US Secretary of State.

Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley, who is also the chairman of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), over the weekend warned of an attempt to cause a rift in the regional grouping and said she would not be sending a Barbados representative to meet with Pompeo.

Several other Caricom members, in agreeing with Mottley's statement have confirmed their countries will not be represented at the Kingston meeting.