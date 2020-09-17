Pompeo arrives in Suriname

PARAMARIBO, Suriname (CMC) — US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived here today for a one day visit, with the opposition indicating that it has been kept in the dark and the government insisting that the visit has nothing to do with the enormous oil discoveries at sea.

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday, Suriname's Secretary of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Corporation, Albert Ramdin, said the visit should be seen as one of the milestones of the two months in the Santokhi-Brunswick government.

“There will be several visits of this calibre,” he said.

According to Ramdin, this boosts Suriname's image and strengthens relations with America, Europe and the region, that have deteriorated in the past 10 years.

He said there will also be opportunities to discuss certain matters.

“The world needs to know that Suriname has a reliable government and is a country of law and justice.

“This visit is not related to oil discoveries and not to agreements about them,” Ramdin replied to questions. “President Santokhi has often emphasised that the oil reserves are Surinamese property. The government will look for the right partners to exploit. It is not a political instrument. Of course there is interest, it is a large industry. But this visit has nothing to do with that. ”

Pompeo is scheduled to visit the Presidential Palace between 3:00 and 5:00 PM (local time), following which he will meet briefly with the press.

He will then meet with American citizens and businessmen before leaving for neighbouring Guyana.