Pompeo brands Venezuela vote a 'fraud'

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP)— US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday denounced legislative elections in Venezuela as "a fraud and a sham" engineered by President Nicolas Maduro.

Victory would let Maduro tighten his grip and weaken his US-backed rival, Juan Guaido, who is leading a boycott of the polls he has also called a fraud.

"What's happening today is a fraud and a sham, not an election," Pompeo tweeted.