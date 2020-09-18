Pompeo's 'war-mongering' tour a failure, says Maduro
CARACAS, Venezuela (AFP) — President Nicolas Maduro on Friday said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's "war-mongering" tour of Venezuela's neighbours had failed.
"Mike Pompeo is on a war-mongering tour against Venezuela, but it has backfired on him... and he has failed in all his attempts to get the governments of the continent to organize themselves in a war against Venezuela," Maduro said on state TV.
The Venezuelan president has repeatedly accused the US and Colombia of plotting a military coup against him.
"Not even one thousand Mike Pompeos will be able to bring war to South America," said Maduro, as the TV broadcast images of military exercises involving the Bolivarian Militia, a civilian corps attached to the Armed Forces.
Pompeo has used his whistlestop four-nation South American visit to increase pressure on Maduro to leave power, saying his rule had "decimated the people of Venezuela" and "he has to leave".
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy